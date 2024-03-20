SpartanNash Promotes Nicole Zube to Chief Human Resources Officer

SpartanNash – which has continually promoted and pursued a “People First” culture – is elevating its top people executive. The Michigan food solutions company announced that Nicole Zube has been promoted from SVP of EVP and chief human resources officer.

Zube has spearheaded that People First strategy since joining SpartanNash in September 2022.

Among other accomplishments under her leadership, SpartanNash hit its KPIs last year for safety and associate retention, cutting turnover by more than 9% and landing in the top quartile with OSHA among its peers. She also launched the organization’s first People Philosophy and Competencies used to guide candidate interviews, goal setting, professional development and the overall associate career experience. Reflecting the success of the Zube and her HR team, SpartanNash has been recognized with Great Place to Work certification, a spot on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 list, and a No. 12 ranking on Indeed.com’s Top 25 Most Flexible Companies list.

“Nicole’s work to support our family of 17,000 associates has better positioned the company to deliver on our promise of customer-focused innovation,” said CEO Tony Sarsam, an early and vocal champion of the People First approach. “Nicole has driven remarkable, measurable impact that is felt by every individual associate across the organization, and we are proud to recognize her talent, leadership and passion with this well-deserved promotion.”

Zube regularly leverages her food industry background in her day-to-day work at SpartanNash. She came to the business from a 10-year tenure at Kellogg Co., where she moved up to head of HR for the U.S. commercial operation. She is also a eight-year veteran of Procter & Gamble. Zube earned a master’s degree from Xavier University and a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.