Save A Lot Leader Appointed to Food Bank Board in New Jersey

Save A Lot exec Bill Mayo is joining the board of a food bank based in Neptune, N.J. Mayo, chief development officer for the discount retailer, will share his expertise with the Fulfill food bank that serves the Jersey Shore area.

The nonprofit hunger relief organization works throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties and is part of the Feeding America network. Fulfill works with more than 300 partners to provide 1.1 million meals a month to local residents facing food insecurity.

Mayo, who spent nearly 29 years at Wakefern Food Corp. before coming to Save A Lot, lives in the community and previously worked with Fulfill as a board member from 2013 to 2019. He also serves on the board at Saint Joseph’s Academy of Food Marketing and is part of the William Paterson University College of Business Advisory Council.

“I’m so pleased to welcome Bill back to our board, especially as we celebrate our 40th year of service,” said Lauren Holman, chair of the Fulfill board. “We look forward to hearing from Bill, a food-industry expert, as we seek to identify more ways to extend our reach and help feed more area residents in need.”

Added Fulfill President and CEO Triada Stampas: “At a time when we are purchasing food at unprecedented levels to serve unprecedented numbers of neighbors facing hunger, we are so fortunate to have Bill return to our board. With his previous service to Fulfill, his deep industry knowledge and his demonstrated commitment to the community, he has so much to contribute to our mission as we undertake an expansion of our warehouse, and the need for food, donations and volunteers continues to rise.”

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.