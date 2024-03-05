8 Rite Aid Execs Join Nonprofit Board

Rite Aid Healthy Futures, a public charity formed by Rite Aid in 2001, announced eight new board members who will work to improve the lives of youths in communities across the retailer’s footprint. Eight Rite Aid executives are taking a seat on the board and will leverage their expertise across their respective functions.

The additions to the board include the following individuals:

Joy Errico, SVP, chief corporate affairs and communications officer

Summer Kerley, group VP, pharmacy growth and clinical programs

Bill Miller, SVP, chief of store operations

Eric Nardulli, VP, health and consumables, category management

Rageshree Parab, VP, architecture, tools and digital engineering, technology services

Byron Purcell, VP, vendor management

Teri Schanck, group VP, talent and human resources operational excellence

Jeff Schares, division president

Errico, who has led the company’s communications program since 2022, will serve as president of the board of directors. Her background includes prior leadership positions at Macy’s, Staples, Jumpstart, Avery Dennison, AECOM and BIC.

The eight new board members join current board member Emily Edmunds, group VP, strategic HR business partnerships at Rite Aid. Matt DeCamara will continue as executive director of Healthy Futures, managing the day-to-day operations of the organization.

Outgoing board members include Jessica Kazmaier, Rite Aid’s EVP, chief of staff and chief human resources officer, and Matt Schroeder, EVP and CFO. The tenure of two other board members is ending, as Elixir executives Chris DuPaul and Susan Thomas are departing following Rite Aid’s sale of the pharmacy benefit manager in January.

“By bringing our vast array of technical expertise and passion for service to Rite Aid Healthy Futures, this new slate of board members has an incredible opportunity to accelerate positive change in the places Rite Aid customers and associates call home,” Errico said. “Healthy Futures has developed impactful grant programming addressing health disparities in underserved communities, specifically those that face racial inequities in accessing the resources they need to thrive. The board is excited to build upon this foundation and continue demonstrating our caring commitment to our collective communities.”

She continued, “We thank our outgoing board members for their dedication to the neighborhoods we serve. Their leadership was instrumental as Healthy Futures evolved its funding model, introduced innovative programs around youth mental and food insecurity, and established a deeper focus on equity.”

Employing nearly 6,000 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates more than 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.