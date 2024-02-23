Rite Aid Uses Employees as Actors for New Campaign

Rite Aid has introduced its new “It Means More” ad, which shines a spotlight on the drug store chain’s commitment to its customers, together with the passion and dedication of its employees to provide meaningful shopper experiences. To that end, the new ad stars real Rite Aid employees.

“Putting our customers first by creating authentic relationships is what differentiates Rite Aid in the retail pharmacy space,” said Rite Aid Chief Marketing Officer Jeanniey Walden. “It Means More is a testament to the exceptional service that our employees consistently deliver and the genuine connections they have with our customers. The heartfelt stories reflected in our ads highlight some of the many ways the Rite Aid experience not only provides the community with daily life necessities and fun extras, but also adds a personalized touch, which is truly our special sauce. It means more to our company every time someone chooses to walk through our doors.”

The ad, which was inspired by real-life situations, features the following relatable storylines:

A loving father rushing to a nearby Rite Aid after his daughter unexpectedly cuts her hair just before picture day, ensuring she has a new headband to feel confident in her school photos.

A traveling couple who realizes that they’ve forgotten a necessary prescription — and the relief that they feel when they find that they can easily and conveniently refill it at a local Rite Aid.

A busy mother, determined to complete her to-do list late at night, finding comfort at Rite Aid, where she not only gets the detergent she needs, but also treats herself to the company’s own-brand Thrifty Ice Cream.

According to Rite Aid, these stories illustrate the significant connections and everyday conveniences that Rite Aid and its employees provide to customers and communities daily.

The first It Means More ad spot can currently be viewed now on Rite Aid’s YouTube channel.

Employing nearly 6,000 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates more than 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.