Vericast Debuts Machine Learning-Based Platform for Grocery Marketers

Vericast announced that its customer data marketing platform is now available for retail marketers nationwide.

Tech company Vericast has launched its customer data marketing platform in the grocery sector. The solution, called NXTDRIVE, combines first-party data management and marketing activation in a single partner for precise targeting across print and digital channels.

The platform uses machine learning (ML) and Vericast’s proprietary data and technologies to unify first-party data for increased personalization and marketing effectiveness. The solution is powered by a cloud-native data engine that can process a user’s unified customer profile data, customer transaction data, business location data, product information and other available datasets, in a privacy-compliant way. Food retail marketers can then activate intelligence to deploy targeted campaigns and formulate the right in-store and online audiences for attraction and retention campaigns.

[RELATED: Mercatus Rolls Out New Personalization Tool]

Vericast also claims that the platform helps grocers save costs by replacing outdated measurement and reporting systems with new tools. “NXTDRIVE empowers marketers by taking the guess work and complexity out of managing and acting on first-party customer data to drive more performance-based marketing,” said Marc Mathies, SVP, NXTDRIVE at Vericast. “NXTDRIVE propels conversion, acquisition and customer loyalty while respecting consumer privacy and adapting to industry challenges.”

This is the latest step by Vericast to enhance its portfolio of industry solutions. Earlier this month, the San Antonio-based company announced that it was partnering with data cloud company Snowflake to leverage its structured query language for the expanding NXTDRIVE platform.