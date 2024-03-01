Publix Makes $200K Donation to 10 Universities in Southeast

Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) have made $200,000 in donations to support the education and well-being of students at 10 colleges and universities in communities that Publix serves.

The grocer collaborated with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to provide $100,000 in Publix Cares scholarships to 50 minority students attending select schools. In addition, Publix donated $50,000 in food and other products, and PSMC donated $50,000 in funding to support food pantries serving students at the schools.

“We’re excited to offer the Publix Cares scholarship for a third year. Publix values diversity and opportunity, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship with UNCF to provide resources to help students obtain the education and tools they need to build strong careers,” said Publix VP of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “It’s our hope that our investment in these recipients and their schools’ food pantries will make a difference in students’ lives.”

“Finding a way to pay for food is one of the many challenges that some students seeking a higher education have to face,” said Publix Charities Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “We hope these donations give students peace of mind so they can focus more of their energy on their educational goals.”

The colleges and universities that received scholarships and hunger alleviation donations are:

Benedict College, Columbia, S.C.

Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, Fla.

Morehouse College, Atlanta

Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.

Spelman College, Atlanta

Tennessee State University, Nashville

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla.

Virginia State University, Petersburg, Va.

The Publix Cares scholarship is a one-year $2,000 scholarship administered in collaboration with UNCF and presented to five students at each of the 10 schools. Recipients will have the opportunity to work with a Publix talent acquisition consultant to receive resume and interview tips, discuss career aspirations, and learn about employment opportunities at Publix.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.