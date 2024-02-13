Consumer Brands Association Gets 5 New Members

In addition to joining the Consumer Brands Association, Kraft Heinz, Kimberly-Clark, and J&J Snack Foods will join the association’s board of directors.

The Consumer Brands Association is welcoming The Kraft Heinz Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., J&J Snack Foods, Lakeside Foods and Traditional Medicinals as the latest members of the trade organization that brings together the makers of the United States’ consumer packaged goods. Kraft Heinz, Kimberly-Clark, and J&J will also join the association’s board of directors.

“We are excited to grow our membership with the addition of these five companies, ranging from food, beverage and personal care products,” said David Chavern, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands. “Their participation and support are instrumental in our ongoing growth and future success. These new members are a testament to the value Consumer Brands delivers for the industry through strong advocacy campaigns and peer-to-peer engagement opportunities.”

[RELATED: President Biden Calls Out ‘Shrinkflation’]

“Kraft Heinz is pleased to join Consumer Brands’ robust community of industry leaders who share a common mission of providing consumers with products they know, like and trust,” noted Pedro Navio, president of North America for Chicago- and Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz. “Consumer Brands is on the frontlines of advancing the industry’s agenda with regulators and at the federal and state levels.”

“Kimberly-Clark values coming together with leading companies dedicated to improving the lives of consumers and their families through our brands,” said Russ Torres, group president of Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark North America. “Consumer Brands offers a valuable forum for collaboration on meaningful issues that progress our industry, contribute to our economy and serve our consumers.”

With the addition of these five companies, Consumer Brands now has 67 members, representing a diverse workforce manufacturing food, beverage, household and personal care brands and products.

Consumer Brands represents nearly 2,000 well-known brands. Its flagship events for industry leaders are CPG Summit and CPG Legal Forum. The consumer packaged goods industry plays an important role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to the U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.