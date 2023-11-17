New Leadership Team Forms at Kraft Heinz

The CEO isn’t the only thing that’s changing at The Kraft Heinz Co. The manufacturer announced that incoming CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera will work with five new members of the executive leadership team when he steps into the role at the beginning of 2024.

All of the leadership team promotions have come from within the organization. Pedro Navio has been elevated to president, North America, moving up from his current role as president of taste, meals and away from home in North America. He joined Kraft Heinz in 2017 after 15-plus years at Red Bull.

The refreshed leadership team also includes the following individuals:

Willem Brandt, currently the company’s president of continental Europe, moves up to the role of president, Europe and Pacific developed markets.

Bruno Keller takes on the position of president, West and East emerging markets. Most recently, he served as president, Latin America.

Cory Onell will be elevated to chief omnichannel sales and Asia emerging markets officer after working as president of U.S. sales.

Diana Frost has been appointed chief growth officer, expanding her current role as chief growth officer for North America.

Abrams-Rivera said that the changes will help the CPG follow its strategic plan for success. “Our updated structure is designed to help us activate that strategy – with a focus on profitable growth and a dynamic omnichannel plan,” he explained.

He continued, “I am incredibly proud these are internal elevations as it reflects the quality of the talent and focus on people development at Kraft Heinz. I’m thrilled to welcome Pedro, Willem, Bruno, Cory and Diana in their new roles, and I am confident these are the leaders to help take Kraft Heinz to the next level and power our growth as we set our course to lead the future of food.”

The new members of the executive leadership team will begin their roles at the beginning of fiscal year 2024. In August, Kraft Heinz announced that Abrams-Rivera would ascend to CEO, succeeding Miguel Patricio. Also on Jan. 1, Patricio will transition to the role of non-executive chair of the board.