SpartanNash Welcomes New Board Member

SpartanNash, which updated its board last year with three new independent members, is adding another director. The food solutions company announced that Fred Bentley, president and CEO of DexKo Global, is taking a seat on the board.

In his leadership role at the Novi, Mich.-based DexKo, Bentley has guided the manufacturer of running gear including axles, chassis and other components to a leading market position. He has served in that role since 2016.

Bentley will leverage other elements of his manufacturing background as he works with fellow directors to support SpartanNash’s growth. He was CEO of automotive equipment supplier Maxion Wheels and COO of Hayes Lammerz before it was sold to Maxion and also spent time at Honeywell/Allied Signal and Frito-Lay.

In addition to SpartanNash and DexKo, Bentley serves on the board of directors for Gray Construction and Aludyne. He previously served as a board member for Time Manufacturing Co., SeaStar Solutions, GT Technologies and DURA Automotive, now Dura-Shiloh.

"Fred is a well-rounded leader and seasoned CEO with global supply chain, food and manufacturing experience that will be highly additive to our board," said Douglas Hacker SpartanNash’s board chair. "I am proud of the board's work to recruit world-class leaders who have relevant domain experience as part of our ongoing refreshment process and journey to grow value for SpartanNash associates, customers and shareholders."

SpartanNash board now includes 10 directors. Earlier this year, the organization welcomed Ernst & Young veteran Kerrie MacPherson to that group.

Bentley's appointment comes as SpartanNash continues its “Our Winning Recipe” initiative aimed at creating a people-first culture, transforming its supply chain, leveraging insights, elevating execution and launching innovative customer-focused solutions. The company recently announced its third-quarter financial results, revealing a 1.2% increase in retail sales comps, a 1.4% decline in net sales and an uptick in quarterly net earnings to $11.1 million from $9.5 million in 2022.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.