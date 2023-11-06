CGA Gets VP, Government Relations

The California Grocers Association (CGA) has hired Daniel Conway to be its VP, government relations, effective Nov. 6. In this position, Conway will be the association’s chief lobbyist and assume responsibility for managing all aspects of CGA’s advocacy efforts. He will represent the organization’s member companies on strategic advocacy efforts before the state legislature, regulatory agencies and local municipalities, as well as manage CGA’s government relations staff, contract lobbyists and political action committee (PAC). Additionally, Conway will join CGA’s management team.

According to a CGA spokeswoman, Conway replaces Kelly Ash, who is no longer in the grocery industry.

“We are thrilled to add Daniel to our government relations team,” said Ron Fong, president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based CGA. “His breadth of experience in California policy and advocacy, combined with his knowledge of local government, make him a valuable asset to spearhead and strengthen the association’s legislative program.”

Before joining CGA, Conway headed his own strategic political communications firm, Conway Strategies, where he worked on a range of campaigns and issue areas. His recent work has focused on the state’s homelessness crisis, in which capacity he advised the LA Alliance for Human Rights on its federal lawsuit and led the Yes on Measure O campaign in Sacramento. Conway was previously chief of staff to former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and legislative and public affairs director for the California Restaurant Association.

Conway holds a juris doctor with a concentration in business law from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and a bachelors of art degrees in history and political science from University of California, Santa Barbara.

“Daniel’s impressive background set him apart from a group of well-qualified candidates,” noted Michel LeClerc, CFO of Cottonwood-based North State Grocery Inc., and chair of the CGA government relations committee. “His political expertise and strategic know-how make him well equipped to represent the industry before the legislature and navigate legislative and regulatory hurdles facing California’s grocery industry.”

A nonprofit, statewide trade association, CGA has more than 300 retailer members operating 6,000-plus brick-and-mortar stores and about 150 grocery supply companies.