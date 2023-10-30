Food 4 Less Celebrates 35 Years in Business

California-based Food 4 Less threw an ‘80s-themed bash last week to mark its 35th anniversary. Executive leadership, associates, customers and community partners gathered for the event, during which four associates who have been part of the company since its first store opening in 1988 received a special honor.

"Since 1988, Food 4 Less has been a pillar of our communities, providing affordable, high-quality groceries to our valued customers. We are grateful we are able to savor this milestone by celebrating with our committed long-standing associates, customers and partners,” said Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Food 4 Less/Foods Co. “As we look ahead, our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service remains stronger than ever. Thank you for being a part of our journey, and here's to many more years of serving your families with love and care."

The Kroger-owned grocer also presented a donation to Los Angeles Southwest Community College to support its hunger relief efforts as part of the celebration. According to Food 4 Less, the donation underscores its commitment to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste strategy that saw 22.7 million meals donated and 81% of waste reused, recycled or composted in 2022 with partner company Ralphs.

"We are on a mission to enhance educational opportunities throughout our college district. While we wish there were no need for hunger relief or food pantry programs for our students, poverty is still a very real issue,” said Nichelle Henderson, elected first VP of Los Angeles Community College District. “As stated by the President, Dr. Anthony Culpepper, this donation from Food 4 Less/Foods Co. is integral so that Los Angeles Southwest Community College can continue providing its Basic Needs resource program to pupils who need it most. It will make a huge impact on their quality of life."

Based in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less comprises more than 9,000 associates at 121 locations under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. Its parent company, Cincinnati-based Kroger, is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.