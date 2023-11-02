Raley’s Promotes Johnny Basha to Support Enterprise Real Estate

Privately owned The Raley’s Companies has promoted Johnny Basha to SVP, real estate strategy and management — expanding his role to include the full portfolio of enterprise real estate assets.

With deep roots in Arizona, Basha is a member of the Basha family, which has been instrumental in expanding the Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’ Dine’ and Food City banners across Arizona and New Mexico in collaboration with local developers and elected officials. In his expanded role, he will manage the real estate strategy for all divisions under The Raley’s Companies, encompassing Raley’s and Bashas’ and covering Arizona, New Mexico, California and Nevada.

“We are grateful to have Johnny leading real estate for our growing company. We look forward to Johnny now also applying his expertise to Northern California and Nevada,” said Tiffanie Burkhalter, CFO of The Raley’s Companies. “With his strategic mindset and results-driven approach; I am confident we can expand our reach to new communities through new store openings and acquisitions of like-minded independent grocers.”

In recent years, The Raley’s Companies has invested in dozens of remodels in Arizona, California and Nevada, as well as on the Navajo Nation in Ship Rock and Kayenta. The Raley’s Companies has also opened new stores to serve growing communities throughout Northern California. The company plans to accelerate the pace in the next few years.

“It is an honor to be a part of an innovative, family-owned business that is unwavering in their commitment to the enrichment of the communities they serve,” said Basha. “I look forward to taking an active role in The Raley’s Companies’ continued growth and success by building new stores that cater to the vast array of unique markets.”

In addition to his role in real estate, Basha has represented the family and company in a longstanding relationship with the Navajo Nation, as well as supporting relationships with the San Carlos Apache, White Mountain Apache and Tohono O’odham Nations.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. The company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.