Batory Foods Names 1st Chief People and Sustainability Officer

Batory Foods, a national distributor of food and fine ingredients, has appointed Rita Ramirez its first-ever chief people and sustainability officer. In the newly created role, Ramirez will head the company’s initiatives to foster a culture of sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

Bringing a wealth of experience to her new position, Ramirez has held leadership roles at Rosemont, Ill.-based Batory for more than a decade. Her most recent position was VP of employee experience, in which capacity she formalized human resource functions and led initiatives in the areas of talent management, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, environmental, health and safety, and sustainability. Ramirez has a strong track record of developing and implementing strategies that drive sustainable growth and ensure a vibrant and inclusive workplace.

As the company’s first chief people and sustainability officer, she will oversee all aspects of Batory Foods’ sustainability efforts, ranging from supply chain sustainability to environmentally responsible practices. Her role will also involve leading new initiatives to create a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce. Ramirez will collaborate closely with Batory Foods’ leadership team to align the company’s strategic goals with sustainability and people-centric values. An initial initiative that she plans to implement is The Batory Way Academy, a program that will align employee training with Batory Foods’ business strategy and integrate mentorship among the workforce.

“We are thrilled to appoint Rita as our first chief people and sustainability officer,” said Batory Foods President Vince Pinneri. “As we continually strive to enhance our commitment to sustainability and cultivate an inclusive workplace, Rita’s expertise is an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Her passion and experience in these critical areas will undoubtedly drive positive change within our organization and in the communities we serve.”

“I am thrilled to take on this exciting new role,” added Ramirez. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire Batory Foods team to further cultivate an environment where sustainability and people are at the heart of everything we do.”

Founded in 1979, Batory Foods is a broadline distributor of food ingredients serving food, beverage and nutritional manufacturers throughout the United States. The company operates a national system of warehouses and distribution centers for quick and efficient product delivery.