CGA Elects Owner of Foods, Etc. as Board Chair

Dennis Darling, owner of independent grocer Foods, Etc., was elected the 2022-23 California Grocers Association (CGA) chair of the board of directors, at the association’s Annual Meeting on Dec. 1.

As chair, Darling will take on a strategic role to oversee CGA’s many legislative, educational and industry-related programs. The nonprofit statewide trade association comprises more than 350 retail companies, operating 6,000-plus stores in the West. The chair serves for one year. Darling succeeds Renee Amen, controller of Super A Foods.

[Read more: “California 1st State to Discontinue Plastic Produce Grocery Bags”]

“Dennis has been integral to ushering our community of independent operators into the association,” said Ron Fong, president and CEO of Sacramento-based CGA. “As an independent store owner himself, Dennis has a personal perspective and deep dedication to our industry, making him well suited to lead our members through the upcoming year.”

Darling and his wife, Ruth, have owned and operated Foods, Etc. in Clearlake and Susanville, Calif., for 25 years. Along with chairing the CGA Board, Darling is also an active member of CGA’s Independent Operators Committee, which supports independent grocers in areas ranging from compliance to labor and employment.

In addition to Darling, the following individuals were elected to the 2022-3 CGA board of directors executive committee: First Vice Chair Lynn Melillo, Bristol Farms; Second Vice Chair Steve Dietz, UNFI; Treasurer Michel LeClerc, North State Grocery; Secretary Richard Wardwell, Superior Grocers; and Immediate Past Chair Renee Amen, Super A Foods.

Directors elected to their first full three-year team are Brendan McAbee, Bimbo Bakeries USA; Karl Schroeder, Albertsons Cos.; Chris Dehoff, Dehoff’s Key Markets; Donovan Ford, Save Mart Supermarkets; Chang So, Hollister Super; Bertha Luna, Stater Bros. Markets; Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets; Tim Mahoney, Gelson’s Markets; Brian Pohl, Classic Wines of California; and Tiffany Menyhart, the Kraft Heinz Co.

Directors elected to their second three-year term are Sergio Gonzalez, Northgate Markets; Bryan Jankans, Mondelez International Inc.; Joe Mueller, Kellogg Co.; Subriana Pierce, Navigator Sales & Marketing; Jeff Schmiege, Unilever; and Greg Sheldon, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Additionally, Elliott Stone, of Mollie Stone’s Markets, was appointed executive committee-IOC chair for the trade association, while former CGA Chair Hee-Sook Alden was elected an honorary board member.