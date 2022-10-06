DoorDash Introduces Participants of Accelerator for Local Goods California Cohort

DoorDash has revealed the cohort of business owners from California who were chosen to participate in the Accelerator for Local Goods, an educational program that the delivery platform designed with Chicago- and New York-based Next Street to provide educational resources, funding and access to opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Earlier this year, DoorDash introduced the accelerator program to uplift local consumer packaged goods businesses owned by women, trans people, immigrants or people of color. The inaugural cohort included inspiring business owners from Chicago, New York City, and the greater Washington, D.C. area.

The California cohort of entrepreneurs represents a wide range of identities: 82% identify as people of color, 68% identify as women, and 32% identify as immigrants or refugees. The top product categories are bakery items, nonalcoholic beverages, and both salty and sweet snacks.

“Following our successful inaugural cohort of the DoorDash Accelerator for Local Goods earlier this year, we could not be more thrilled to bring the program to California and to meet another group of diverse and inspirational entrepreneurs,” said Anuja Perkins, general manager, DashMart – new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “While reviewing the applications for this new class of program participants, it was evident how passionate each of these business owners was about their products and their vision. We are hopeful that the educational tools, resources and financial capital that the Accelerator provides will assist these entrepreneurs in their journey to grow their businesses and expand their local footprint. We are also excited to help play a role through distribution of eligible products at select DashMart locations.”

The California cohort consists of the following businesses:

The participants were chosen based on their business story, ability to fully take part in the entire program, opportunity for growth, and potential to overcome challenges with access to more resources, in addition to meeting the standard eligibility criteria.

“California is home to a vast, diverse group of entrepreneurs with inspiring stories, and it’s encouraging to see DoorDash empowering small business owners through their Accelerator for Local Goods program,” said Julian Cañete, president and CEO of the Sacramento-based California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “32% of the California cohort identify as immigrants or refugees. We’re proud to see DoorDash focusing on empowering this community, and to see how these small-business owners will take advantage of the six-week program and gain crucial resources to help their businesses grow through DashMart and other channels.”

The accelerator’s six-week programming, currently in session, is as follows:

Week 1: Strategic Planning for Entrepreneurs

Week 2: Marketing and Business Development

Week 3: Financial Management and Funding Options

Week 4: Working with Wholesalers (Part I)

Week 5: Working with Wholesalers (Part II)

Week 6: Commencement and Networking

As well as participating in the educational programming, eligible businesses will receive a $5,000 grant to support their growth, access to marketing and sales support from DoorDash, plus the opportunity to sell their items via DashMart. For many participating entrepreneurs, this will mark the first time their products have been distributed outside of their own websites, with their products slated to roll out to select DashMarts in California in the coming months.