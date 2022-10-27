Inside the Innovative Lucky Store in California

According to Sampson, the smaller format of Lucky Bayview is the next step in Save Mart's unique portfolio.

"With a 70-year history of servicing communities throughout California and Northern Nevada, Lucky Bayview is the innovative next chapter in our portfolio introducing a new market solution in the industry," Sampson explained. "This format is a nimble, fast and flexible solution that can be built in various communities eager for a full-service grocery shopping experience in a small footprint."

The store is actively working with community groups, while also hiring associates directly from the neighborhood. The Young Community Developers in Bayview organization is helping Lucky with employment opportunities, and 90% of the store team is currently from the Bayview area.

During the grand opening, store associates were joined by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton and San Francisco Police Captain David Moran, among other city officials. Lucky Bayview also announced $3,000 in community investments, including donations to a local elementary school and gift card donations to Bayview Senior Services and Bayview Hunter’s Point YMCA to help support culinary endeavors at each organization.

Lucky has two additional locations within San Francisco and 67 stores in the greater Bay Area and surrounding communities.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Lucky Bayview, 3801 3rd St., San Francisco