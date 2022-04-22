Save Mart Cos., Union Reach Tentative Labor Agreements

Following extensive bargaining sessions, UFCW 8-Golden State has arrived at tentative contract agreements covering its membership at Save Mart Cos. locations throughout Southern, Central and Northern California.

The new agreements cover 8,000 members working at all unionized Save Mart banners in UFCW 8-Golden State’s jurisdiction under seven separate contracts at FoodMaxx, Save Mart Office, Yosemite Wholesale Distribution, Lucky, Maxx Value and Save Mart Supermarkets across California.

Included in the various agreements are such provisions as substantial wage increases, maintained-successor language regarding the recent change in ownership, medical benefit improvements, better wage progressions, and the creation of an additional Lifetime Income Security Accrual Account (LISA) retirement plan for current and future members.

The tentative agreements will be submitted to members for voting in the coming weeks. Parties have agreed not to release details of the tentative agreements until union members have been able to review and ratify them.

“This has been a complex round of negotiations,” said Jacques Loveall, president of Roseville, Calif.-based UFCW 8-Golden State, which worked on the agreements with UFCW Locals 5 and 648. “These historic agreements will provide tangible improvements in the lives of our members and their families.”

In other recent California labor news, Stater Bros. Markets workers ratified a new three-year contract, as did employees of Ralphs, a banner of The Kroger Co., and Albertsons Cos.’ Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions banners.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 8; and San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. is No. 54 on PG’s list.