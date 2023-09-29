Diebold Nixdorf Names Grocery Vet to Board of Directors

Diebold Nixdorf has expanded the size of its board of directors to seven independent members, in addition to its president and CEO, Octavio Marquez. Among the four new independent directors that joined the board on Sept. 22 is Mark Gross, a grocery executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience, financial expertise and deep insight in leading business transformations.

Gross is currently executive chairman of Southeastern Grocers, co-chairman of Northeast Grocery Inc., and a board member and chairman of the audit committee of Acosta. He was previously president and CEO of Supervalu and co-president of C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., founded Surry Investment Advisors, and was an attorney in the restructuring group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom.

The other three independent directors are Patrick Byrne, SVP of operational transformation at GE; Matthew Espe, a board member and advisor to various public companies, private-equity firms and nonprofit organizations.; and David Naemura, CFO of Neogen Corp. The rest of the directors are Arthur F. Anton is the retired chairman and CEO of the Swagelok Co. and former partner at Ernst & Young LLP; Marjorie L. Bowen, a retired managing director at Houlihan Lokey, where she headed the firm’s fairness opinion practice; and Emanuel R. Pearlman, the founder, chairman and CEO of Liberation Investment Group.

“I am excited about the composition of the new board, which will provide strong leadership around operations, finance and corporate governance,” said Marquez. “Our focus remains on delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and creating value for our stakeholders. I couldn't be more optimistic about the future of Diebold Nixdorf.”

Added incoming Diebold Nixdorf Chair Patrick Byrne: “I am honored to take on the role of chair at such an exciting time for Diebold Nixdorf. I look forward to working closely with Octavio and the leadership team as we focus on long-term success, growth and operational performance. I strongly support Diebold Nixdorf’s customer-centric culture and its commitment to delivering for all its stakeholders. I look forward to helping lead the company through such an exciting part of its journey.”

Spencer Stuart advised the company and its largest shareholders in the board search process.

Hudson, Ohio-based Diebold Nixdorf provides integrated solutions that connect the digital and physical channels to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and the top 25 global retailers. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries, with about 21,000 employees worldwide.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Northeast Grocery Inc., the parent company of Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC and Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32, is No. 45 on PG’s list. Keene, N.H.-based C&S, which supplies more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions, in addition to operating corporate stores, is No. 17 on The PG 100.