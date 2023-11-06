Catalina Names New President and CEO

Shopper intelligence and digital media provider Catalina has a new leader. The company announced that Kevin Hunter has been appointed president and CEO. Hunter has served in that position on an interim basis for the past three months, succeeding Wayne Powers.

Hunter was elevated to that interim slot from his previous job as chief commercial officer and head of innovation. He is a six-year veteran at Catalina, first coming onboard as a VP of digital and consumer products. A co-inventor of more than 50 U.S. granted and pending patents, he also held senior roles at Walkbase, Gimbal and Qualcomm over the course of his 25-year career.

During his tenure at Catalina, Hunter has been credited with helping expand Catalin’s omnichannel managed media services portfolio, among other accomplishments. “Kevin’s deep knowledge of Catalina’s business and differentiated data-driven portfolio of offerings, as well as his understanding of ever-evolving consumer and market trends, make him an excellent choice to lead the company,” said Mike Iaccarino, chairman of Catalina’s board of directors. “Over the last six years, Kevin helped build a commercial organization focused on innovation and collaboration, and he’s been instrumental in completing the company’s omnichannel transformation. Today, Kevin and team are focused on delivering strong results for Catalina’s retail, brand, and agency partners by helping them maximize consumer relationships, personalize shopping experiences and, most importantly, drive growth.”

Hunter expressed his gratitude for the opportunity lead the organization through its next phase of growth. "As we celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary, it is an opportune moment to reflect on our remarkable journey and the transformation we’ve achieved. It started with delivering value for shoppers inside a retailer’s four walls and now we are helping our clients across the U.S. and Europe reach shoppers – and measurably impact purchasing behavior – wherever they may be. We have a differentiated set of capabilities, a knowledgeable go-to-market team focused on meeting our clients’ needs, and talented cross-functional teams focused on further advancing our AI-enabled data science capabilities, including advanced personalization, across our portfolio of full funnel marketing solutions," he said.

Founded in 1983 and based in St. Petersburg, Fla., Catalina provides a real-time blend of granular, purchased-based data and shopper insights to help marketers understand buyer behaviors.