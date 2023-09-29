Invafresh Names New CTO

Tech company Invafresh announced that Will Hansmann is taking on the role of chief technology officer. He joins the executive team of the Toronto-based business as Invafresh broadens its artificial intelligence machine learning capabilities.

Hansmann comes to Invafresh from supply chain firm Project44, where was CTO and helped build a global supply chain visibility platform. His career also includes senior technology leadership positions at Citadel, Uptake Technologies, Channel IQ and Aurora Investment Management. He earned a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical/astronautical engineering from the University of Illinois and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“This is a time of great innovation in the fresh food and grocery industry as our customers increasingly look to technology to deliver a better customer experience and advance their business. My focus will be to ensure we continually advance our Fresh Retail Platform to exceed our customers’ expectations,” Hansmann remarked.

Invafresh CEO Tim Spencer said Hansmann’s hiring aligns with the company’s goals, noting, “His depth of experience and proven track record of engineering success positions us well for the future as we continue to grow our business and address the evolving technology needs of our customers.”

Invafresh’s platform is deployed is used in more than 300 grocery locations across 18 countries. Recently, the company announced new partnerships with Strack & Van Til and WinCo Foods.