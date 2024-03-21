EXCLUSIVE: A New Direction for Lidl US, Part 1

PG: So, once you became CEO, what was the vision that you laid out for Lidl US, and how is this a departure from how the company has operated previously in the United States?

JR: I tried to come in very neutral. Obviously, anyone who comes into a situation like this, you have preconceived ideas, and I’m no different. I tried hard to put that to the side and just learn and spend the first several months just talking to people, working in stores, understanding how things really worked, figuring out which of my assumptions and presuppositions might’ve been right and which ones weren’t. And where I landed is we have a pretty straightforward three-pronged approach. There are three things that we really need to do. One is to execute a commercial transformation of the business, and by that, I mean making sure we have the right products that appeal to the U.S. customers. ... so that when you walk into our stores, it’s what an American consumer expects to find and will be excited to shop there.

The second part is a high-performing team, making sure that at every level, we have the best possible people in each role. Everyone has the right incentives and the right opportunities to grow and perform. Bringing in new leaders like I’ve done, new leaders in purchasing and marketing, it’s a big part of that, rolling out development initiatives and development training for our store managers, our district managers.

The third point is on operational efficiency. Globally, our company is very focused on efficiency, and I want to make sure that we [have it] lead us in everything we do, how we buy product, how we flow it, how we stock our shelves. We do everything as efficiently as possible.

You’ve been in our stores I presume? All you need to know about what we prioritize and what we really care about, you can see when you walk in the store, because the first thing you see is fresh – fresh fruits and vegetables. And in that area, actually, we do a really good job. We have a limited assortment, but we have a wide range of products. Not everything you could conceivably buy, but the right products – they’re very fresh, they’re in stock, they’re very high quality, very good price. That’s one of our first focus areas.

Right after that, you probably see our fresh bakery, and we are known for our croissants. My predecessors have talked about how great our croissants are and they are, they’re the best croissants you can buy in the U.S. But when I look at it, I think we’re missing some things that the U.S. consumer expects to find. When you walk into a store like ours, you expect to have great bagels and great doughnuts and great American pastries, in addition to all the things that we have today. So part of the commercial transformation is that, yes, we have great croissants – we’re absolutely going to stand behind that – but we can have great American doughnuts, too, decadent American doughnuts, larger, richer doughnuts that the American consumer expects. And we’ve got to have great bagels. You’ll see us rolling those things out soon.

The next thing you see in the store is probably the fresh protein area. And that’s an area where we’re going to be making a lot of changes. We’re going to be rolling out a new private brand, we’re going to be rolling out new products and new organic grass-fed [options], for example, new packaging, new training for our store associates to make sure that our freshness is always fantastic. So, when I talk about the commercial transformation [of Lidl US], those are the first areas you’re going to see change when you walk into the store. You’ll see those changes over the course of the next couple of months.

PG: You had mentioned that one of Lidl’s overall strategies was to start off a new business or a new division with seasoned executives and then transition to a more homegrown team. I assume that was part of your vision in assembling your executive team, to look for people that had really deep knowledge of the U.S. grocery industry and let them adapt the Lidl experience for the American consumer.

JR: Exactly, and it’s a balance. If you think about the four executives that we announced recently, Miguel Paradela, who is the head of purchasing all of merchandising and marketing here, is a very experienced Lidl executive. He has been an executive at Lidl Spain for decades, and he is an expert in how we buy product and how we flow product. We need that expertise here as well. But Tod Seiling, who’s our new leader of fresh, who leads all of meat, fresh produce, bakery, he's a longtime U.S. grocery industry executive. I’ve worked with him before. He’s an absolute expert. In those categories, he knows all of the suppliers and has great supplier relationships. Frank Kerr, who is an experienced Lidl executive but is an American, is the first ever chief customer officer that Lidl has ever had – again, bringing an American perspective to some key areas. And Michael Chao, who’s our new head of marketing, again, homegrown talent, is an expert on the U.S. consumer, an expert on using technology to connect with consumers.

In those four individuals, you kind of have a microcosm, you’re bringing in the expertise of the U.S. market, making sure we have expertise, productivity, because we’re one of the largest grocers in the world. Being able to leverage that scale is critical for how we deliver for our consumers, bringing those things together.

PG: It sounds like the best of both worlds.

JR: That’s the hope.

Stay tuned for part two of PG’s conversation with Joel Rampoldt.