EXCLUSIVE: Whole Foods Market Vet Named New CEO at Outfox Hospitality

Rob Twyman, who spent 27 years at Whole Foods Market, has been appointed the new CEO at Outfox Hospitality.

A few weeks after the merger between Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the newly-christened Outfox Hospitality has a new CEO. The combined company announced that Rob Twyman will take over that top position starting March 11.

He succeeds Liz Williams, who had served as CEO of Foxtrot since April 2023 and was named Outfox Hospitality CEO in November, when the merger between the two Chicago-based specialty retailers was announced. Williams joined Foxtrot in June 2022 as its first president and CFO.

Twyman spent nearly three decades at Whole Food Market, serving at every leadership level up to and including EVP of global operations. Before coming to Outfox Hospitality, he was CEO of the non-profit grocery chain Daily Table. In his new role, he will oversee the continued growth of the Foxtrot and Dom’s banners; both stores operate in Chicago, and Foxtrot has a rising number of outposts in the Austin, Dallas and Washington, D.C. markets.

“I’m honored to announce my appointment as CEO of Outfox Hospitality and thrilled to be leading an incredible team at the forefront of innovation in the food & beverage retail experience,” said Twyman. “Together, we’ll set new standards of excellence, discovery and convenience centered around the joy of food.”

Jay Owen, co-founder of Dom’s Kitchen & Market, welcomed the new leader. “Rob is a visionary in the grocery retail space having transformed the consumer food and beverage supermarket experience for over three decades. We are confident he is the right leader to guide Outfox Hospitality to new heights as we lead the evolution of the future of food, snacking and redefining your neighborhood market,” he said.

Owen and fellow Dom’s co-founder and industry veteran Bob Mariano will continue to hold advisor and board positions at Outfox Hospitality. Mike LaVitola, co-founder and former CEO of Foxtrot, will serve in that capacity as well.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market opened its first store in Chicago in 2021. It is described as a “neighborhood food wonderland” providing Chicagoans a place to eat, shop, and connect. The product assortment is globally inspired, seasonally driven and locally sourced from Chicago and Midwest entrepreneurs and purveyors.

Founded in 2014 and also headquartered in the Windy City, Foxtrot Market is a neighborhood market dedicated to the future of food, operated not only through their stores but also through a first-of-its-kind delivery app. The stores feature a coffee bar in each location, ample seating for guests, as well as frequent events and promotions dedicated to tasting and trying products from small and local makers.