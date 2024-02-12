Dollar Tree Expands COO’s Role

Dollar Tree operated 16,622 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Oct. 28, 2023.

Dollar Tree Inc. has expanded the role of the company’s COO, Mike Creedon, who will add leadership of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar merchandising and supply chain to his scope.

“We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented and dedicated leadership team at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. As we’ve worked together over the last year to build our transformation strategy, Mike has served as a key leader driving our operational path forward,” said Chairman and CEO Rick Dreiling. “In this expanded role, Mike will have full end-to-end accountability for delivering a best-in-class store experience for our customers. As I shared with our associates, while Mike and I will continue to work closely together, I am committed to leading this company and I remain fully engaged in all areas of the business.”

Lead Independent Director Edward J. Kelly III said: “The organization is at an important inflection point as it executes its transformation plan. With Mike in this expanded role, working closely with Rick at the helm, we bring together key elements of that strategy that will have a significant positive impact on the company.”

With this alignment, Dollar Tree Chief Merchandising Officer Rick McNeely, Family Dollar Chief Merchandising Officer Larry Gatta and Chief Supply Chain Officer Mike Kindy will report to Creedon.

Before joining Dollar Tree in 2022, Creedon held several leadership roles at Advance Auto Parts for almost nine years, most recently as EVP and president of U.S. stores. He also held executive roles with Tyco International and ADT Security.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates 16,622 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Oct. 28, 2023. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.