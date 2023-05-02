Dollar Tree Hires Former Dollar General Exec to Improve Supply Chain Performance

Dollar Tree Inc. has added to its executive leadership team with the hire of Mike Kindy as chief supply chain officer. Kindy has more than 34 years of management experience in retail logistics and operating distribution centers.

Kindy’s past roles include EVP of global supply chain at Dollar General Corp., retiring from the company on April 15, 2021. He has also had leadership positions at ConAgra Foods, Safeway and PricewaterhouseCoopers. During the course of his career, Kindy has furthered his expertise in supply chain strategy, including transportation, distribution, demand chain, allocations, procurement and master data management.

“Improving our overall operating efficiency is contingent on a strong, resilient supply chain,” said Rick Dreiling, chairman and CEO of Dollar Tree Inc. Dreiling was previously CEO of Dollar General until his retirement from the company in 2015. “I’m pleased to have the opportunity to work with high-caliber leaders like Mike and the rest of our expert leadership team to drive improved supply chain performance, architect our next chapter of growth and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Kindy shared his excitement for joining the Dollar Tree team, noting: “Rick Dreiling is a phenomenal retail executive and joining this incredibly strong leadership team is a thrilling next stop in my career. I’m eager to work with the talented people of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to reshape our supply chain, improve the associate and customer experience, and contribute in a significant way to the company’s overall performance. Efficiencies and productivity improvements come from many places – we’ll get to the next level by using the right data, analytics and automation to drive results.”

Dollar Tree will host an investor conference in Norfolk, Va., on June 21. Dreiling and CFO Jeff Davis will be joined by members of the company’s executive management team to provide an in-depth overview of the company and business segments, including growth strategies, capital allocation priorities and financial objectives, as well as the company’s multiyear outlook.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,340 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Jan. 28. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is No. 15 on The PG 100.