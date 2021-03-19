Dollar General’s Supply Chain Leader Retires
After reporting a strong fourth quarter, Dollar General Corp. has announced the planned retirement of Mike Kindy, EVP of global supply chain, effective April 15.
“Mike’s retirement comes after an outstanding career marked by exceptional leadership in supply chain innovation and operational excellence,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s COO. “The entire Dollar General leadership team is extremely grateful for Mike’s contributions for the past 13 years. We recognize Mike’s dedication and achievements and wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter.”
Kindy first joined Dollar General in 2008 as VP of distribution and has been EVP of global supply chain since 2018. During his tenure with the retailer, he drove tremendous expansion, highlighted by the addition of nine traditional distribution centers, the inception of the DG Fresh supply chain that now includes 10 DG Fresh facilities, and the creation of the DG Private Fleet network that now encompasses more than 550 drivers.
Dollar General’s 2021 plans for expansion include opening 1,050 stores, remodeling 1,750 locations and relocating 100. The retailer is currently constructing a first-of-its-kind dual-purpose distribution center measuring 800,000-square-feet in eastern Nebraska that will handle general merchandise and provide another location for the expanding DG Fresh distribution network.
Upon Kindy’s retirement, Tony Zuazo will be promoted to EVP of global supply chain. Zuazo joined DG in 2010 as senior director of inventory and planning systems and has held positions of increasing authority since that time, most recently as SVP of inventory and transportation.
Additionally, Rod West has been promoted to SVP, distribution. West joined DG in 2005 as VP of process improvement and has led initiatives in finance, merchandising, store operations, and most recently in supply chain, where, beginning in 2019, he led the DG Fresh initiative from concept through design and implementation.
“We are always excited to announce internal promotions,” added Owen. “Tony and Rod are two outstanding leaders that each respectively bring a wealth of leadership, knowledge and experience to the supply chain team. We are confident they will help continue to drive our organization forward, and we congratulate them as they embark on new Dollar General leadership roles.”
The retailer recently reported that total fourth-quarter sales for the period ended Jan. 29 increased 17.6% to $8.4 billion and full-year sales increased 21.6% to $33.7 billion, compared with $27.8 billion the prior year.
Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates more than 17,000 stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.