Dollar General’s Supply Chain Leader Retires

Upon Kindy’s retirement, Tony Zuazo will be promoted to EVP of global supply chain. Zuazo joined DG in 2010 as senior director of inventory and planning systems and has held positions of increasing authority since that time, most recently as SVP of inventory and transportation.

Additionally, Rod West has been promoted to SVP, distribution. West joined DG in 2005 as VP of process improvement and has led initiatives in finance, merchandising, store operations, and most recently in supply chain, where, beginning in 2019, he led the DG Fresh initiative from concept through design and implementation.

“We are always excited to announce internal promotions,” added Owen. “Tony and Rod are two outstanding leaders that each respectively bring a wealth of leadership, knowledge and experience to the supply chain team. We are confident they will help continue to drive our organization forward, and we congratulate them as they embark on new Dollar General leadership roles.”

The retailer recently reported that total fourth-quarter sales for the period ended Jan. 29 increased 17.6% to $8.4 billion and full-year sales increased 21.6% to $33.7 billion, compared with $27.8 billion the prior year.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates more than 17,000 stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.