Publix Plots Succession Course for Retiring VP

As for Finger, he started his Publix career in 1993 as a front service clerk and was transferred to the corporate office in 2000. He worked in various roles before being promoted to his current role in 2017.

“Through every position David has held, he’s kept our customers top of mind, partnering with business areas across the company to find ways to improve our services and streamline our processes,” Murphy said. “I am excited to see how he will continue to find ways to raise the bar on Publix’s service levels and build on creating a premier shopping experience for our customers.”

As of Jan. 2, former Publix CEO Todd Jones stepped into the executive chairman role, and President Kevin Murphy was promoted to CEO. Concurrently, SVP John Goff was promoted to president.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.