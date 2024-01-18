Target Elevates Michael Fiddelke to COO

Target is making several leadership updates as it announces the promotion of current CFO Michael Fiddelke to COO, effective Feb. 4. Fiddelke, who started as an intern at Target two decades ago, succeeds John Mulligan, who will transition to a strategic advisor role with the company until February 2025.

Fiddelke has been in his current position since November 2019 and will continue to serve as CFO for the company until his replacement is named. Under his new role as COO, Fiddelke will oversee Target’s nearly 2,000 stores, its global supply chain network, fulfillment services, network capacity planning, enterprise operations, building and remodeling teams and flight services.

"With his 20 years with the company, spanning roles across our business and most recently as our chief financial officer, Michael brings a diverse set of experiences and an end-to-end view of our business that will benefit Target and our continued growth well into the future,” said Brian Cornell, chair and CEO. “I look forward to working alongside him as our new chief operating officer and appreciate his ongoing commitment as chief financial officer until his successor is named.”

"I started with Target as an intern 20 years ago, and right away I knew I was joining a special company,” said Fiddelke. “With each position I've held across the organization, my appreciation for Target and the role we play in guests' lives has only grown.”

Continued Fiddelke: “Every time I walk into a store or collect my Target order from Drive Up or my doorstep, I know there's a team hard at work making the magic happen – for me and millions of others across the country. Operations are at the heart of how we serve our guests, and I'm looking forward to spending even more time with our team members in the field as we build for the future.”

Target also shared that chief legal and compliance officer Don Liu is soon to retire. The company has begun a search for Liu's replacement and expects to fill the position later this year, at which time Liu will become a strategic advisor with the company until 2025.

Additionally, Rick Gomez, currently chief food & beverage officer, will become chief food, essentials & beauty officer, overseeing Target's frequency categories as the company recognizes the size, scale and complexity of its multi-category merchandise portfolio. Meanwhile, Jill Sando, currently chief merchandising officer, will oversee Target's discretionary categories as chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.