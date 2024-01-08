NFRA Appoints New President & CEO

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) named Tricia Greyshock president and CEO of the trade organization. Greyshock officially took over the position on Jan. 1, following the retirement of Jeff Rumachik after 14 years at NFRA.

Having joined the organization in 2019 as VP of meetings and industry relations, Greyshock was promoted to EVP and COO in 2022, working closely with Rumachik to lead the association and carry out its mission to promote the sales and consumption of frozen and refrigerated foods.

During her time at NFRA, Greyshock worked with staffers on the annual NFRA Executive Conference and NFRA Convention, leading to record attendance for both events in 2023; headed an advisory council to develop the association’s new January joint promotion (ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen); and oversaw unprecedented year-over-year membership growth. Under her guidance, NFRA is expanding its reach by raising consumer awareness and engagement in the frozen and refrigerated dairy categories.

Before she came to the organization, Greyshock held such roles as VP, association services at a statewide nonprofit organization, where she was responsible for the planning and execution of several national events while also overseeing membership services and communications efforts. She also has experience in the areas of sales, new business development, global congress program management and experiential marketing.

“The frozen and refrigerated foods industry is dynamic and innovative, and I’m honored to take on this role as we build upon our foundational success to unlock new opportunities,” noted Greyshock. “I look forward to collaborating with our board of directors, our membership and the broader industry to emphasize that frozen and refrigerated foods continue to be a healthy, convenient and delicious choice for families.”

Greyshock graduated summa cum laude from Lycoming College with a bachelor’s degree in international business and Spanish and a minor in economics.

Representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA sponsors the ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July) national promotions, and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.