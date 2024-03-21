FMI Promotes 4 to Key Leadership Roles

From left to right: Steven Harris and Tom Cosgrove
Tom Cosgrove became director of industry relations. His leadership and industry knowledge will help build strong relationships and communities for food industry asset protection, technology, supply chain, risk and safety, and private-brand professionals as he advances industry collaboration.
“Our members recognize that the strength of FMI lies in its dedicated and talented staff, and the pool of exemplary professionals we’ve promoted assures that our leadership trajectory remains stalwartly focused on the broader mission of the food industry,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “We commend these outstanding individuals for the accomplishments that secured their promotions, and we look forward to supporting their new and inspiring contributions offered on behalf of the food industry.”