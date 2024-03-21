FMI Promotes 4 to Key Leadership Roles

FMI—The Food Industry Association has promoted four key team staff members to roles of greater responsibility within the organization.

Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, was promoted to VP of health and well-being for her work in furthering initiatives linking the science of food and nutrition to overall health. Register was especially instrumental in FMI’s participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, developing industry commitments and measuring progress toward those goals. She has also backed an evidence-based regulatory agenda, taking part in, and contributing to, a number of agency comments. A champion for registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) in the food industry, Register engages in advocacy to spotlight the grocery store as a destination for health and well-being.

