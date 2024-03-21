FMI Promotes 4 to Key Leadership Roles

Register, Gill, Harris and Cosgrove take on expanded positions
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FMI Krystal Register Main Image
Krystal Register

FMI—The Food Industry Association has promoted four key team staff members to roles of greater responsibility within the organization.

Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, was promoted to VP of health and well-being for her work in furthering initiatives linking the science of food and nutrition to overall health. Register was especially instrumental in FMI’s participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, developing industry commitments and measuring progress toward those goals. She has also backed an evidence-based regulatory agenda, taking part in, and contributing to, a number of agency comments. A champion for registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) in the food industry, Register engages in advocacy to spotlight the grocery store as a destination for health and well-being.

FMI Diane Gill Main Image
Diane Gill

Diane Gill was appointed to the position of controller and VP of financial operations. In this role, Gill will continue to lead financial strategies and operations, with an additional focus on guiding the financial direction of FMI. She will help ensure the financial solvency of the organization and head capital improvement projects ensuring that systems are integrated, operate at high capacity, and support FMI’s programs and services.

Steven Harris was named senior director of government relations and strategic initiatives. His deep understanding of policy and compliance issues, combined with his strategic vision, will bolster FMI’s relationships with government entities and give rise to impactful initiatives as he continues to advocate on behalf of the food industry.

FMI's Harris and Cosgrove
From left to right: Steven Harris and Tom Cosgrove

Tom Cosgrove became director of industry relations. His leadership and industry knowledge will help build strong relationships and communities for food industry asset protection, technology, supply chain, risk and safety, and private-brand professionals as he advances industry collaboration.

“Our members recognize that the strength of FMI lies in its dedicated and talented staff, and the pool of exemplary professionals we’ve promoted assures that our leadership trajectory remains stalwartly focused on the broader mission of the food industry,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “We commend these outstanding individuals for the accomplishments that secured their promotions, and we look forward to supporting their new and inspiring contributions offered on behalf of the food industry.”

