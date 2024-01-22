FMI Introduces New Board Members

FMI's new board directors reflect its commitment to a broad representation of the supplier and retailer/wholesaler communities within the trade organization’s leadership, with an emphasis on innovation.

FMI – The Food Industry Association has added to its board of directors following elections held at the association’s January 2024 board meeting. The new directors reflect FMI’s commitment to a broad representation of the supplier and retailer/wholesaler communities within the trade organization’s leadership.

“The food industry is on the cusp of momentous change, with new technologies poised to alter the way food businesses operate,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based association. “FMI is proud to welcome these esteemed individuals from both retailer and supplier companies to our board of directors to lend their perspectives and expertise as we seek to navigate these changes together. I’m confident that the addition of these industry leaders to our board will further strengthen our ability to carry out our strategic vision, embrace change and take advantage of new opportunities before us.”

“People are at the core of what we do every day in the food industry,” added FMI Chair Brian George, president, chairman and CEO of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc. “Even as we witness incredible technological change that will drive greater efficiencies for our businesses, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing communities with safe, nourishing food. FMI’s new directors are shining examples of industry leaders who have the courage to embrace innovation and the resolve to always put the customer first. We look forward to their contributions as they help us lead the industry forward in the transformative years ahead.”

The new directors, who will serve three-year terms, are:

Joe Fantozzi, Allegiance Retail Services LLC , Iselin, N.J.

Tony Hoggett, Amazon.com Inc., Seattle

Joel Rampoldt, Lidl US LLC, Arlington, Va.

Chairman’s appointees, serving a one-year term, are:

Bruce Brown, WK Kellogg Co, Battle Creek, Mich.

Tom Flocco, Pete and Gerry’s Organics, Monroe, N.H.

Dana McNabb, General Mills Inc., Golden Valley, Minn.

Carrie Sander, Kellanova, Battle Creek, Mich.

Terry Thomas, Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga.

A full member listing of FMI’s leadership is available online.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. A wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates more than 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100. PG also named Lowes a Top Regional. Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US, which runs 170-plus stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C., is No. 91 on PG’s list.