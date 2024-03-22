Big Y Makes Information Resources Technology Moves

Damjanovich succeeds Tami, who has retired
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Big Y Michael A. Tami Main Image
Michael A. Tami

The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. has revealed that following the retirement last December of Michael A. Tami, VP of information resources technology (IRT), after 26 years with the company, John Damjanovich has been named senior director of IRT and strategy. Damjanovich reports to President and CEO Michael P. D’Amour.

During his time at Big Y, Tami led teams through rapid innovation across the entire enterprise.

“Mike’s leadership throughout all areas of technology has impacted every aspect of our ever-growing and dynamic business,” said D’Amour. “He’s been a committed and passionate member of our team and we are all grateful for his steadfast and progressive leadership. We look forward to supporting John as he navigates cohesive and successful pathways within the entire IRT team.”

 [RELATED: Big Y Appoints New President/CEO and COO]

Big Y John Damjanovich Main Image
John Damjanovich

In his new role, Damjanovich will develop an overall framework to guide knowledge management at all levels of the company as well as all of its divisions: Big Y Supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors. His 39-year supermarket industry career began when he took a job as a part-time service clerk, in which role he worked in the customer service, produce, deli and grocery departments, as well as on the night crew. In 1988, he joined Big Y, and four years later, he was promoted to full-time in the frozen and dairy departments. A year after that, he took part in the store manager training program and became assistant store manager at Big Y’s Torrington, Conn., store. By 1996, he had worked as a store manager in several Connecticut markets, among them Naugatuck, Rocky Hill, Monroe, Guilford and New Milford.

In 2020, Damjanovich transitioned to the role of special projects manager, working with collaborative cross-functional teams across the organization, including operations, IRT, sales, marketing, the Project Management Office and the Fresh and Local Distribution Center. He has also led the development of strategy and the implementation of Big Y’s company-wide computer-assisted ordering initiative. Additionally, Damjanovich has developed tools for employees and Big Y’s vendor partners to enhance the customer shopping experience.

In 2023, he became manager of supply chain, vendor relations and inventory management, his most recent role before his promotion to senior director of IRT and strategy.

Damjanovich earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Connecticut at Storrs. He lives with his family in Seymour, Conn.

 Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates more than 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds