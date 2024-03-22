Big Y Makes Information Resources Technology Moves

In his new role, Damjanovich will develop an overall framework to guide knowledge management at all levels of the company as well as all of its divisions: Big Y Supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors. His 39-year supermarket industry career began when he took a job as a part-time service clerk, in which role he worked in the customer service, produce, deli and grocery departments, as well as on the night crew. In 1988, he joined Big Y, and four years later, he was promoted to full-time in the frozen and dairy departments. A year after that, he took part in the store manager training program and became assistant store manager at Big Y’s Torrington, Conn., store. By 1996, he had worked as a store manager in several Connecticut markets, among them Naugatuck, Rocky Hill, Monroe, Guilford and New Milford.

In 2020, Damjanovich transitioned to the role of special projects manager, working with collaborative cross-functional teams across the organization, including operations, IRT, sales, marketing, the Project Management Office and the Fresh and Local Distribution Center. He has also led the development of strategy and the implementation of Big Y’s company-wide computer-assisted ordering initiative. Additionally, Damjanovich has developed tools for employees and Big Y’s vendor partners to enhance the customer shopping experience.

In 2023, he became manager of supply chain, vendor relations and inventory management, his most recent role before his promotion to senior director of IRT and strategy.

Damjanovich earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Connecticut at Storrs. He lives with his family in Seymour, Conn.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates more than 80 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.