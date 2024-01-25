Giant Co. Makes a Move to Evolve Marketing Strategy

The Giant Co. has chosen Allen & Gerritsen (A&G), an independent, fully integrated advertising agency specializing in communications, CX, public relations, media and analytics, as its advertising agency of record. A&G will lead The Giant Co.’s brand strategy and multichannel creative strategy and execution across a portfolio of brands encompassing Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct.

“We were impressed with A&G throughout the pitch process, from the way their team incorporated our values to their pulse on today’s shopper and ability to translate that insight into breakthrough work. Together, we’ll continue to show customers that there’s a reason The Giant Co. has been a part of the foundation of so many families – and their meals – for generations,” said Joanna Crishock, VP of marketing and commercial planning at The Giant Co.

Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table, the omnichannel retailer serves millions of shoppers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Its new partnership with A&G will include brand strategy, messaging strategy, campaign and activation development, and measurement/data strategy, reaching consumers across such channels as TV and digital video, print, radio, OOH, social, digital and mobile experience, and in-store.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Giant Co.,” noted Mike Raetsch, managing director at A&G, which has offices in Boston and Philadelphia. “The brand has been a staple for so many of our team members throughout the years. The work we’ll have the opportunity to do with The Giant Co. team embodies the best of who we are — leveraging smart consumer insights to create a high-impact multichannel creative campaign that meets shoppers where they are.”

A&G has worked with such companies as Dunkin’, Keurig Dr Pepper, CAVA, Toast and Freight Farms.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.