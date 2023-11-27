Good Food Holdings Names Digital Agency of Record

Good Food Holdings LLC has selected Laughlin Constable, an independent full-service brand experiences agency as its digital agency of record, following a competitive search. The West Coast grocery conglomerate is the holding company for five high-end grocery banners – Bristol Farms, Metropolitan Market, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets – comprising 55 stores across the greater Portland, Ore., and Seattle areas and Southern California. Laughlin Constable’s connected experiences team will focus on providing experience design, content strategy and technology solutions to Good Food Holdings’ individual grocery retail brands.

“Laughlin Constable fully embraced our vision to be a ‘personal experience brand’ and demonstrated a real passion and intimacy with our grocery brands from the very start of our conversations,” noted Scott DeGraeve, chief digital officer at Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings. “The agency’s research rigor, agile processes, deep retail experience and unique approach to creating highly personalized experiences really solidified our choice.”

Having launched a nationwide competitive agency search in May, Good Foods Holdings opted to award the business to Laughlin Constable in late September.

“We were excited and inspired by Good Food Holdings’ bold ambition to provide its customers with a truly modern grocery shopping experience, curated personally for them, across its entire digital ecosystem and physical store channels,” said Alex Helfers, EVP, head of connected experiences at Laughlin Constable, which has offices in Chicago and Milwaukee. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with them to support that ambition.”

Founded in 1976, Laughlin Constable has worked with such organizations as True Value, Yuengling, Master Lock, Vienna Beef, Milwaukee Bucks, Northwestern Medicine, Hoosier Lottery, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Wisconsin Department of Tourism and UScellular.

Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets each has its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy, and go-to market strategy. Each brand is also deeply rooted in community and is the leader in its respective market in offering the most unique item assortments; highest-quality meat, seafood and bakery items; and the broadest assortment of quality and organic produce available, as well as a broad high-quality offering of prepared foods.