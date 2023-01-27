Metropolitan Market to Automate In-Store Processes

Pacific Northwest grocery store chain Metropolitan Market has teamed with retail automation provider Focal Systems on the deployment of the Focal Systems Operating System (FocalOS) to digitize and automate the food retailer via optimized ordering, inventory management, merchandising and in-store labor, with the goal of enhancing the overall customer experience.

The pilot will involve the implementation of hundreds of tiny, inexpensive cameras that digitize shelves hourly with what Focal Systems calls “the most accurate computer vision on the market.” FocalOS will then use that data to automate many in-store processes, among them accurate just-in-time ordering, automated hourly scans instead of the manual daily out-of-stock scan, improved product availability for customers through the higher productivity of replenishment staff, and reduced food waste with better produce ordering.

“Good Food Holdings is one of the premier retail holding companies in the nation, touting some of the leading luxury grocers across Washington and California,” noted Francois Chaubard, CEO and founder of San Francisco-based Focal Systems, which has raised $40 million to date. “As the groundswell of AI and computer vision adoption takes hold across retail and grocery, early adopters like Metropolitan Market will see optimizations and enhancements across the in-store experience for customers, and in the backroom for staff, completely transforming the shopping experience and separating them from other retailers in the industry.”

“For nearly five decades, Metropolitan Market has been providing a leading and award-winning experience for customers across the state of Washington,” said Ron Megahan, CEO of Bellevue, Wash.-based Metropolitan Market. “In a rapidly evolving world, it’s our duty to continue innovating in order to provide the best possible experience for shoppers at all of our locations. Through our partnership with Focal Systems and their self-driving store, we’ll be able to remain the leading independent grocer in the region.”

FocalOS recently rolled out across 400-plus Walmart stores throughout Canada, as well as at Midwest grocery chain Piggly Wiggly.

Founded in 1971, Metropolitan Market has nine locations, with a 10th in the pipeline, across Washington state. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings is the holding company for five food retailing brands: Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market, New Leaf Community Markets and Metropolitan Market. Each community-centered brand has its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy.