How ALDI Plans to Win the Super Bowl

ALDI is offering deals on all the fixings for a football party from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.

ALDI is making a big play ahead of America’s big game as it unveils markdowns on all the fixings for a football feast. The retailer will offer 25% off the most popular game day foods, including dips, pizza, meatballs and more.

The discount will run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, and spans products such as Clancy’s Cheese Melt, Casa Mamita Mild or Medium Salsa, Park Street Deli Fresh Guacamole, Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips, Parkview Cocktail Sausages and more.

“Just like a quarterback leads their team, ALDI is championing shoppers by reducing our already low prices on the most popular Big Game foods,” said Scott Patton, VP of national buying. “Year-round, we look for every opportunity to save customers time and money. This game day, we’re investing in our customers even more by offering an additional 25% off their spreads – whether they’re rooting for their favorite team, watching the halftime show or laughing during the commercial breaks.”

ALDI has been busy since the beginning of the year, first by meeting its goal to remove all plastic shopping bags from its more than 2,300 stores by the end of 2023, becoming the first major U.S. retailer to do so.

Additionally, the retailer unveiled a new goal to transition to natural refrigerants across all U.S. stores before the end of 2035. As ALDI continues to grow, natural refrigerants will keep its products fresh while supporting a healthier planet. This new goal builds on the grocer’s use of environmentally friendly refrigerants in more than 600 stores, helping ALDI save nearly 60% of potential carbon emissions each year.

ALDI serves millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023.