Natural Grocers Set to Open 46th Store in Colorado

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Gunnison, Colo. The latest outpost at 1000 N. Main Street will officially open its doors on Jan. 31 at precisely 8:27 a.m.

This is the 46th Natural Grocers in the retailer’s home state of Colorado and follows a mid-November opening in Loveland, Colo. In line with its natural and organic mission and offerings, the Gunnison location was designed for sustainability with features like 100% LED lighting and non-toxic building materials.

Shoppers who visit the store on opening day can take advantage of special discounts, giveaways and samples. The first 150 customers will receive a mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500 and the first 250 shoppers can take a home a free hand-crafted Ecuadorian poncho.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 29, the store will offer grand opening discounts on a variety of products. New shoppers can get more savings by signing up for the grocer’s free {N}power rewards program.

To mark the occasion and support its latest community, Natural Grocers is donating $2,500 to local food bank partner, Gunnison Country Food Pantry.

“Natural Grocers is thrilled to be opening a new location in Gunnison," said company VP Raquel Isely. "We've been serving the people of Colorado since 1955. We love our home state and we're always looking for ways to serve its communities better. We've been receiving requests from locals to open a store in this area of Colorado for years. Gunnison offers residents, students and tourists an amazing array of outdoor recreational activities and is a natural draw to folks seeking mountain living, a unique educational atmosphere or that idyllic Colorado getaway. We believe our store in Gunnison will be a hub that empowers people to lead a healthier lifestyle and fuel their adventures, while also being that 'neighborhood store' for all your grocery needs at our Always Affordable prices."

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.