Family Dollar Expanding Cage-Free Eggs to Hundreds More Stores in 2024

Following Dollar General’s announcement that it is forgoing its commitment to cage-free eggs, competitor Dollar Tree Inc. has released its own update on the matter.

Dollar Tree has revealed that its pilot test of selling cage-free eggs in 63 of its Family Dollar banner stores during the summer was successful. As a result, the company is now expanding the option to hundreds more locations in 2024.

During the testing phase, Family Dollar stores merchandised cage-free eggs alongside conventional eggs using clear signage to help identify which eggs were from caged hens. According to a company update, the results of the test were positive and encouraging, and Family Dollar plans to expand its cage-free initiative based on product availability, affordability and customer response.

Dollar Tree is working toward a goal of 100% cage-free eggs by the end of 2025.

Additional company information on this topic and other sustainability programs and initiatives will be provided in Dollar Tree’s 2024 corporate sustainability report, which will be published in the spring of 2024.

Meanwhile, Dollar General recently shared that it will not meet its goal to transition to 100% cage-free eggs by 2025, and it will not set a new goal. According to its 2023 proxy statement to shareholders, the company cited the current macroeconomic environment, the state of the egg production industry and the affordability needs of customers for not following through on the transition.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates 16,600-plus Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, as of Oct. 28. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. As of Nov. 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,726 stores. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100. PG also named Dollar General a 2023 Impact Award winner for its food security/nutritional leadership.