Albertsons Unlocks Combined Value of Retail Media and TV

To accelerate its TV transformation, Albertsons Media Collective is working across Google Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk, LiveRamp, FreeWheel, iSpot, and Clinch to enable a modern currency for the future of video ad campaigns.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos. Inc., has debuted Collective TV. According to the company, the solution unlocks the combined value of retail media and TV, providing advertisers with a modern currency for targeting, measuring and optimizing campaigns across streaming, digital video and soon linear TV.

Despite the fast-paced growth of digital video ads, Albertsons Media Collective pointed out that the pathways for running connected TV (CTV) campaigns alone are varied and complex. Agencies, networks, streaming publishers, identity solutions and ad tech platforms have built silos for planning, executing and measuring CTV campaigns.

“Advertisers need a smarter, more effective way to execute CTV and video campaigns. With Collective TV, we’re removing the silos between publishers, demand-side platforms and identity solutions by offering an outcome-driven TV solution that is flexible, scalable and measurable,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of retail media for Albertsons Media Collective. “With Collective TV, we’re taking the wonder out of TV advertising.”

Collective TV provides three flexible service channels for advertisers or publishers:

Premium Offering Channel: This enables brands to execute omnichannel video campaigns using modern currency and measurement with iSpot, and access to premier video and CTV inventory with Display & Video 360, including YouTube. Additional CTV inventory is available through FreeWheel, and personalized and localized dynamic content optimization across this premium channel offering is enabled through Clinch. As part of working with Display & Video 360, advertisers can create engaging, shoppable YouTube video ads with Collective TV, reducing production costs and speed to market. Collective TV’s shoppable ads can be delivered across multiple inventory providers, maximizing reach and impact for advertisers while maintaining streamlined campaign management within a single buying tech stack. The launch of Collective TV comes on the heels of Albertsons Media Collective's partnership with Google and LiveRamp to market to streaming audiences with Display & Video 360's Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR) protocol. As an early adopter of PAIR, Albertsons Media Collective connects Albertsons’ informed shopper audiences with premium content while leveraging LiveRamp's platform to enhance security and privacy for publisher and marketer data collaboration. DIY CTV Channel: This offers build-it-yourself capabilities that are designed for brands that want to roll up their sleeves. Brands or agencies that work with The Trade Desk can access 80% of all premium CTV inventory, which includes Albertsons Media Collective’s first-party audience data and item-level closed-loop measurement for on- and offline sales in a privacy-conscious manner. Additional capabilities include weather and location data integration and marketing mix modeling integration. Linear audience reach extension will be available later this year via iSpot. “CTV represents some of the most premium inventory for advertisers,” said Ben Sylvan, VP of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, which is based in Ventura, Calif. “Albertsons’ purchase-based data represents an opportunity for media buyers to bring that incredibly valuable data to inform their media buys on the big screen and focus on the most valuable buyers. This represents a major change that will improve the consumer experience and continue to support the streaming content we all love, and we look forward to media buyers reimagining what’s possible in their CTV media plans.” Collective Syndication Channel: This is for publishers and streaming services that want to leverage Collective TV to offer extra value for their advertisers. Collective TV offers brand safety along with privacy-conscious ad experiences to instill confidence in advertisers that video and CTV ads are being served in the right way to their known shoppers in the places they watch TV. Collective TV offers advertisers an easier way to use video through a holistic, omnichannel approach across Albertsons Media Collective’s off-site inventory via social platforms and CTV publishers. Collective TV offers flexible attribution windows via The Trade Desk and tracks common KPIs that support awareness, consideration and conversion.

“In 2023, we spearheaded the framework for standardization to enable consistent measurement across retail media. Now we’re reimagining video measurement and optimization across all channels through our co-op garden approach and first-party data, all with an eye toward simplifying the complexity in this space our clients are having to navigate,” added Argyilan.

