Giant Eagle, Sun World International Team on AUTUMNCRISP Grape Media Rollout

The Giant Eagle-Sun World collaboration has resulted in more than 21 million impressions for AUTUMNCRISP table grapes.

Giant Eagle has collaborated with global variety development and licensing business Sun World International on an omnichannel marketing campaign to encourage shoppers to sample and purchase AUTUMNCRISP brand table grapes at all of the grocer’s locations. Last August, Sun World revealed its intent to market AUTUMNCRISP as the first globally branded table grape available year-round through a worldwide consumer marketing campaign driving awareness and trial.

The Giant Eagle-Sun World collaboration has resulted in more than 21 million impressions and so far has featured the following components:

Giant Eagle hosted 50-plus sampling events at its stores throughout its market area.

Sun World integrated with Giant Eagle’s retail media network for a full-funnel, omnichannel marketing approach encompassing email marketing, social media promotions and advertising across Giant Eagle’s mobile app and website, in addition to video content on the fuel pumps at the retailer’s GetGo convenience-store division.

Sun World created signage and displays for each location.

Sun World conducted a test campaign in the Columbus, Ohio, market with billboards close to select stores, featuring big bold images of AUTUMNCRISP with the message “Experience the Crissssp.”

Sun World continued its Columbus outreach by securing and collaborating with various area food- and lifestyle-focused social media influencers to create Instagram and TikTok content.

“We’re so excited to be offering AUTUMNCRISP to our guests,” noted Tom Eynon, senior director of produce and floral at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle. “Tasting is believing, and we encourage everyone to visit our stores to experience the unique, juicy sweetness. Customers have loved the crispness of the grapes at our sampling events, filling their carts to take them home and coming back for more. This has been a phenomenally performing grape brand.”

“We are in the early stages of our global AUTUMNCRISP marketing launch, and retail activations such as our Giant Eagle collaboration are key in creating awareness and momentum for this big, delicious grape,” added Elena Hernandez, director of global marketing insights at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Sun World International. “Even though we are conducting a worldwide rollout for the grape, local and regional activations are key. We are constantly assessing partnerships to help bring the full force of sampling, social promotion and digital advertising to drive shopper traffic to the stores to taste and buy AUTUMNCRISP.”

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.