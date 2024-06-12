Harps Partners With Grocery TV

Regional retailer Harps Food Stores has teamed up with Grocery TV, the largest in-store retail media network. Under this partnership, Harps will leverage Grocery TV’s end-to-end in-store retail media solution to engage shoppers with digital displays at 143 of the grocery store chain’s stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Oklahoma. The Harps team will use Grocery TV’s content management system (CMS) to launch and track in-store digital campaigns, boosting the visibility of marketing initiatives and improving the shopper experience with timely, in-store messaging.

“Our goal is to make it easy for retailers to set up, manage, and monetize their in-store retail media networks,” said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV. “We’re excited to be partnered with Harps, a retailer well known for their customer service, and look forward to helping them build even stronger connections with their customers through a best-in-class in-store retail media network.”

[RELATED: The Future of Retail Media]

“Grocery TV has allowed us to modernize our in-store marketing and simplify campaign management through their intuitive CMS,” noted David Ganoung, SVP of marketing and chief marketing officer at Springdale, Ark.-based Harps. “Best of all, they’ve handled the heavy lifting in terms of setting up and managing the network, so that we can focus on digitizing our in-store campaigns and providing a cohesive experience for our customers.”

The partnership is part of Grocery TV’s ongoing mission to provide a full-store solution and seamlessly integrate digital media into the retail environment, giving brands and retailers a more powerful way to connect with customers throughout their shopping experience. The company’s in-store retail media network consists of more than 20,000 displays across grocery stores in the United States, serving 100-plus retail partners, among them ShopRite, Smart & Final, and Winn-Dixie.

A 100% employee-owned company operating 148 stores across six states, Harps employs more than 7,200 associates.