Grocery TV Achieves an Average 14% Sales Lift for CPG Brands: Analysis

Grocery TV's 11-inch front end displays are located in one of the highest-traffic areas of the store.

Grocery TV, an in-store digital advertising network, has revealed the results of a meta analysis showing, on average, that consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands achieve a 14% incremental lift in sales by advertising on its network. The meta analysis included studies from the past five years for a range of CPG products sold in grocery stores where Grocery TV has digital advertising displays.

The meta analysis revisited 16 sales lift studies for CPG brands sold throughout the store, including the confection, gum and mint, snacks, and produce categories. Each sales lift study involved a regression analysis to determine the estimated sales lift from the ad playing in a set of test stores versus a set of control stores, while controlling for confounding variables such as price, seasonality and store foot traffic. The top-performing product achieved a 17.6% sales lift by running a campaign on Grocery TV's advertising network in stores where the product is sold.

[RELATED: Grocery TV Now at 4,000 Stores]

"In-store ads deliver reach, quality and sales performance, with the latter effect representing the straightest line to increased brand investment in the channel," said Andrew Lipsman, founder of Media, Ads + Commerce. "This meta-study confirms that in-store ads drive incremental sales while providing a much-needed benchmark for what CPG brands can expect in terms of campaign sales lift."

Beyond sales lift, Grocery TV provides brands with the opportunity to measure performance across the funnel, including brand lift, foot traffic attribution, web conversion and mobile app downloads. As the network continues to expand its presence in new store areas, such as entrance, pharmacy, and service departments, brands can gain an expanded platform to amplify their campaigns' impact.

Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV has more than 21,000 displays in grocery stores across the United States and 200-plus retail partners, including Cub Foods, ShopRite and Winn-Dixie. Retailers partner with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers and generate incremental revenue.

Want to learn more about this trending industry topic? The top retailers and solution providers in grocery will be talking about the latest innovations and so much more at Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event in Dallas June 5-7. Click here for more information and to register now.