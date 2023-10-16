Grocery TV Now at 4,000 Stores

Grocery TV’s in-store retail media network has reached 4,000 grocery stores, with 20,000 displays at entrances, the front end and pharmacy departments. During the past year, the company has teamed with such grocery retailers as Schnucks, Smart & Final, and Coborn’s while expanding its network to additional in-store locations.

“Our goal going into this year was to expand into high-value areas of the store, while growing our overall network with retail partnerships that further our reach,” said Marlow Nickell, CEO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV. “The 4,000-store milestone means the network has grown 26% over the last year.”

Store expansion efforts over the past year have resulted in more coverage in major markets such as Los Angeles and St. Louis, and increased reach with regard to Hispanic audiences. To support its expansion into different areas of the store, Grocery TV launched the Retail Marketing Platform earlier this year, which enables retailers to manage their campaigns across various in-store touchpoints.

The company also added 32-inch digital displays to its Front End product line, which are highly visible to shoppers in aisles, those passing by the front perimeter of the store and others waiting in line to check out. The new displays were rolled out as a pilot to a group of ShopRite supermarkets in the New York City metropolitan area, with more set to be installed across the grocer’s network.

In 2024, the company plans to continue growing its footprint to one in every four grocery stores, as well as expanding its displays to every major touchpoint in the store.

Brands use Grocery TV to reach more than 47 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores that receive 282 million monthly visits. Through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Grocery TV enables brand marketers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store, where the majority of purchases happen. Retailers can team with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers and generate incremental revenue.