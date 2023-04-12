Grocery TV Rolls Out Front End Displays for Supermarkets

In-store retail media network Grocery TV is putting displays right where it counts. The company has added 32-inch digital displays to its new Front End product line, which are highly visible to shoppers in aisles, those passing by the front perimeter of the store and others waiting in line to check out.

The new displays are being piloted in a group of ShopRite supermarkets in the New York City metropolitan area, with more set to be installed across the grocer’s network. Grocery TV offers access to brand or retailer messaging that is more likely to be seen multiple times throughout the shopper journey, and these Front End displays can be bought programmatically, have full video capabilities, and can target audiences on a national or regional level.

Mike Pollack, chief revenue officer at Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV, said: “As marketers look for ways to better communicate with household decision makers throughout the physical store, we’re proud to create offerings that both improve the shopper experience and create high-impact touchpoints for retailers, brands, and agencies to better connect with their customers.”

AT&T, Hershey, Pepsi and Chase Bank have all run advertisements with Grocery TV, and the company recently expanded its product line to include the store entrance. Digital in-store media for all major areas of the store, including service departments, center store and pharmacy, is also being rolled out.

Grocery TV also recently launched a retail marketing platform, which plays a key role within the company’s full-store retail media solution. The platform includes campaign management across different display formats and in-store locations, hyperlocal to national campaign targeting, and real-time analytics tracking.

Both of these launches follow Grocery TV’s acquisition of Mediaworks Advertising Solutions, a digital out-of-home network that works with grocers around the country. The Minneapolis, Minn.-based Mediaworks is unique in that it offers a sanitizing wipe-dispensing base with a 32-inch display on top, a cleanliness feature that is important to shoppers in a decade defined by the global pandemic.