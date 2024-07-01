Kroger Loses Bid to Dismiss Colorado Lawsuit Against Albertsons Merger
A hearing date of Aug. 26 was set by Judge Adrienne Nelson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon regarding the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction against the merger. The August hearing date will come exactly six months after the FTC filed suit to halt the merger and divestiture plan, claiming that the move "falls far short of mitigating the lost competition between Kroger and Albertsons" and would increase grocery prices for millions of Americans.
Kroger remains committed to the merger and is ready to defend itself in court. “We are prepared to defend our merger because it will produce meaningful and measurable benefits for customers, for associates, and for communities across the country,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen during the company’s Q1 earnings call. “Customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices following the merger close.”
