Tentative Agreement Reached at Food 4 Less/Foods Co.

Further details of the tentative agreement will be shared exclusively with union members in meetings taking place throughout the week. After voting occurs, the results will be tallied, verified, and shared with members. Vote results and further information on the contract will be revealed to the public only after union members have had an opportunity to review and vote on the contract.

As reported in the Orange County Register, Salvador Ramirez, a spokesman for The Kroger Co., parent company of Food 4 Less/Foods Co., said last week that the company had “presented a historic offer that includes over $70 million in wage investments, industry-leading health care and retirement benefits.”