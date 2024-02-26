Meijer Workers Agree to New Contracts

Meijer has a new deal with some of its workers, after members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 951 voted to ratify new contracts with improved wages and benefits. Most of the private sector union’s members are Meijer workers.

The deal spans three different contacts across the retail, distribution center, transportation and facilities maintenance sectors. According to UFCW Local 951, the four-year agreements include more paid time off, a 25% increase in the Meijer’s 401(k) match, new paid family care leave, and a shorter waiting period for full-time employees to become eligible for health care benefits. The retailer also agreed on more opportunities for workers to obtain full-time positions, the union claimed.

“Not only are our members receiving significant wage increases, but the length of time it takes them to get to the top rate has been reduced due to the closing of gaps in the wage scale,” said Local 951 President John Cakmakci. “I am proud of the members who served on the bargaining committee and worked together to achieve contract gains that improve the lives of their fellow members.”

The agreements come several days after the repeal of Michigan’s right-to-work law that allowed workers to opt out of paying union dues. The new contract also calls for all new employees to join the union or pay a service fee as a condition of their employment.

According to UFCW Local 951, the contracts were effective as of Feb. 25. Meijer has not publicly commented on the labor negotiations or contracts.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers and one of the Retailers of the Century.