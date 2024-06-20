California Teamsters Strike at Smart & Final Distribution Centers

More than 600 warehouse workers represented by Teamsters Local 630 at two Smart & Final grocery store warehouses in Southern California reportedly went on strike on June 19, alleging mass layoffs and other unfair labor practices. The move could mean massive supply chain headaches for the grocery retailer during one of the busiest shopping times of the year. This is the second such strike held by these workers.

“The clock is ticking for Chedraui/Smart & Final to make things right,” said Lou Villalvazo, secretary-treasurer at Los Angeles-based Teamsters Local 630. “The company is continuing to commit unfair labor practices without any regard for its workers. With the busy summer months approaching, the company faces not just a moral but a logistical crisis. They need to act now to guarantee our members their jobs, decent wages, respect and a fair contract. We will not stand by and watch these workers be exploited.”