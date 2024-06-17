The 2024 Top Women in Grocery: Rising to the Top

As women ascend to prominent positions across various sectors of business, the aspirations of female members of the food industry have grown ever greater, shattering glass ceilings everywhere as they make their presence known and bring their unique skills and sensibilities to a range of fields within the world of food and beverage.

The judges tasked with evaluating the 2024 crop of nominations for Progressive Grocer’s popular Top Women in Grocery awards program — which this year received an astonishing 1,150-plus submissions — certainly saw evidence of this expertise, along with the willingness to go the extra mile and share their knowledge and abilities beyond their immediate scope that is the hallmark of honorees. This nearly impossible annual assignment was enlivened by the myriad amazing stories of grit, perseverance, ingenuity and sheer love of the industry that had us all cheering at the deep bench of talent that will sustain grocery as it moves confidently into the future. At this point, we can honestly say that women are no longer untapped resources in this industry — they’re actually the not-so-secret ingredients in its grand recipe for success.

Our 425 profiles illustrate the many different paths that the 2024 class of Top Women took to achieve their current levels of achievement as Senior-Level Executives, Rising Stars or Store Managers in the realms of retail, CPGs, marketing, tech and more, but two things are true of all of the honorees: their absolute dedication to this business that we all revere, and their determination to make it even better. Click the links in the box above to find out more about Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery, and celebrate along with us the accomplishments that are transforming their companies, colleagues and communities in so many positive ways.