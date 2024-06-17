Meijer VP Named Top Women in Grocery's Retail Trailblazer
Lynette Ackley was named the group VP of health and beauty, household essentials, and hardlines at Meijer, in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2023. She’s worked for Meijer since 2011 in various roles, including as the director of beauty and cosmetics within the drug store division in 2011; VP of the health, beauty and baby division in 2015; and VP of the fresh foods division in 2020. Ackley is responsible for leading a team of more than 160 team members and the merchandising, marketing, digital strategies and store experience for her divisions, as well as full P&L responsibility to deliver profitable sales growth across the retailer’s 265-plus store locations and formats. Ackley is a leader who empowers her people to lead, invests in their development and is always available to coach and listen.
Progressive Grocer: Can you elaborate on the time when you realized you were going to make a career in the world of food retailing?
Lynette Ackley: My MBA degree and summer retail internship at Target Corp. allowed me to pursue my passion in consumer marketing and apply that in a retail environment. I loved the idea that the retailer owns the end touchpoint with the consumer; you can create the best widget out there, but it’s the retailer most typically that brings that product to life for the consumer.
And, as a self-proclaimed foodie, I love to cook, read cookbooks and watch cooking shows, so a career in food retailing was the perfect fit and has given me the opportunity to learn about countless industries along the way, from bananas to baby formula to cookware gadgets.
PG: Talk about some of your early influences, who they were and what lessons you learned from them. Were there women role models that you looked up to early on?
LA: My mom was my earliest influence and an inspiration of someone who, through education and drive, had a successful career as a microbiologist while also raising four children. Both my mom and dad, who was a high school literature teacher, completed graduate degrees on their career paths, which instilled a strong foundation of learning, education and curiosity. She would bring us to the hospital on the weekends at times to see her in action as a microbiologist, but also never missed a game or recital, which modeled for me that it’s possible and normal to balance work and family.
Later, in my first full-time role out of undergrad, my boss had the most impactful and foundational impact on my career path. She was a driven, outspoken, energetic and decisive female manager in a very male-dominated industry, and from the beginning, she saw something in me that I didn’t even see. She pushed me to believe in myself, and at one point, she said I was ready for a managerial role and pushed me through limits I had unknowingly set. She offered me a seat at the table and was a remarkable ally and mentor before those terms were commonplace.