2024 Top Women in Grocery: Store Managers
Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries.
Females employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities – were nominated for above-and-beyond achievements in subsequent categories:
- Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
- Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
- Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)
Below are the Store Managers honored in this year’s Top Women in Grocery awards.
Our profiles illustrate the many different paths that these women took to achieve their current levels of achievement in the realms of retail, CPGs, marketing, tech and more, but two things are true of all of the honorees: their absolute dedication to this business that we all revere, and their determination to make it even better.